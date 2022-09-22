Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
rockingham county warren county school bus involved in crash on interstate 81
Local

Rockingham County: Warren County school bus involved in crash on Interstate 81

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
Interstate 81
(© Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a school bus in Rockingham County that occurred Wednesday at 9:54 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 261-mile-marker.

A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes of I-81. A highway truck with its message board flashing to direct traffic to the left travel lane was traveling in the right travel lane for the protection of the highway work zone workers out setting up the cones for the lane closure, when the truck was rear-ended by a Warren County Public Schools bus.

The driver of the school bus, Jennifer L. Lowe, 48, of Markham, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Two 15-year-old female passengers on the school bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.

There were 17 students on the school bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the International, a 21-year-old male of Salem, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Lowe was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

joe biden

‘The pandemic is over’: Not everyone agrees with president’s assessment
Crystal Graham
court law

Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act passes U.S. House vote, goes to president’s desk
Rebecca Barnabi

The Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act is one step closer to United States law.

Robert Anae

Robert Anae has Syracuse running wild: What’s different from his pass-heavy days at UVA?
Chris Graham

Sixty percent of Syracuse’s offensive snaps this season have been runs, which is shocking when you consider who’s calling the plays. That would be one Robert Anae, who at Virginia erred on the side of, just throw it.

V3 Program celebrates 100,000 veterans hired in Virginia
Rebecca Barnabi
solmart harrisonburg

Harrisonburg recognized for bold steps to encourage solar energy growth
Crystal Graham
job interview cv resume applicant business

Not your parents’ Great Resignation: Millennials are ‘acting your wage’
Rebecca Barnabi
breast cancer awareness

UVA Cancer Center: Research reveals how unhealthy gut helps breast cancer spread
Staff/Wire