Rockingham County: Warren County school bus involved in crash on Interstate 81

Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a school bus in Rockingham County that occurred Wednesday at 9:54 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 261-mile-marker.

A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes of I-81. A highway truck with its message board flashing to direct traffic to the left travel lane was traveling in the right travel lane for the protection of the highway work zone workers out setting up the cones for the lane closure, when the truck was rear-ended by a Warren County Public Schools bus.

The driver of the school bus, Jennifer L. Lowe, 48, of Markham, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Two 15-year-old female passengers on the school bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.

There were 17 students on the school bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the International, a 21-year-old male of Salem, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Lowe was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.