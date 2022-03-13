Richmond tops Davidson to win A-10: Spiders going dancing

Richmond wasn’t anywhere near the NCAA Tournament bubble when the A-10 Tournament started on Thursday. Now the Spiders are going dancing.

Richmond completed its four-game run through the A-10 Tournament with a 64-62 win over top-seeded Dayton on Sunday.

The Spiders (23-12) closed out the game on a 10-2 run over the final 1:22.

An and-one by Tyler Burton at the 1:22 mark ignited the comeback, getting Richmond to 60-57. A pair of Foster Loyer free throws put Davidson (27-6) back up by five with 1:17 left.

Another Burton and-one with 1:06 on the clock made it 62-60.

Davidson guard Hyunjung Lee missed a three with 44 seconds left to get the ball back to Richmond with a chance to tie or take the lead, but Burton missed a jumper with 30 seconds to go.

The Spiders snared the rebound and called timeout, and Matt Grace scored on a driving layup and was fouled with 19 seconds left.

Grace made the free throw to put Richmond on top, 63-62.

Loyer missed a three with five seconds left, and Richmond’s Nathan Cayo rebounded and got the ball to Jacob Gilyard, who made one of two at the line with two seconds left.

Davidson called a 30-second timeout to set up its final shot, but Michael Jones missed from three at the buzzer.

Gilyard led Richmond with 26 points, and Burton chipped in 16.

Story by Chris Graham