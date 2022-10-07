Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
report do you live in a state most least impacted by natural disasters
Culture

Report: Do you live in a state most, least impacted by natural disasters?

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
hurricane ian
Submitted/Hurricane Ian/Myrtle Beach, S.C., Friday, Sept. 30

Hurricane Ian caused as much as $57 billion in damage last week.

Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on the States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters. Data was collected by comparing all 50 states across two key metrics: the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980 and the loss amount per capita caused by those disasters.

Mississippi was determined to be the state most impacted by natural disasters, followed by Louisiana, Texas, Iowa and Alabama. North Carolina ranked as no. 8 followed by Florida at no. 9.

The state least impacted is Maine, followed by Alaska, New Hampshire, Hawaii and Utah.

Virginia was ranked as no. 20 and West Virginia at no. 33.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

forest
,

Intermittent closures begin this month for logging at Whitney State Forest
News Desk
Virginia Employment Commission
,

Virginia Employment Commission acknowledges possibly 4,200 claims compromised
Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Employment Commission announced Wednesday that approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims may have been compromised.

dmv virginia
,

October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roads
News Desk

To promote safe driving and reduce crashes, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is joining with Virginia State Police and 19 local law enforcement agencies to participate in Operation Crash Reduction this holiday weekend, October 7-10.

,

National Weather Service: Sub-freezing temperatures possible Saturday night
News Desk
Kroger
, ,

Kroger Peanut Butter Drive encourages customers to donate for local food banks
Rebecca Barnabi
steak delivery box
, ,

Governor awards $20K to Fauquier County for study of meat processing facility location
Rebecca Barnabi
dapper dan bandit
,

FBI seeks ‘Dapper Dan Bandit’ in connection with Sept. 29 armed bank robbery
News Desk