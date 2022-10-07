Report: Do you live in a state most, least impacted by natural disasters?

Hurricane Ian caused as much as $57 billion in damage last week.

Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on the States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters. Data was collected by comparing all 50 states across two key metrics: the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980 and the loss amount per capita caused by those disasters.

Mississippi was determined to be the state most impacted by natural disasters, followed by Louisiana, Texas, Iowa and Alabama. North Carolina ranked as no. 8 followed by Florida at no. 9.

The state least impacted is Maine, followed by Alaska, New Hampshire, Hawaii and Utah.

Virginia was ranked as no. 20 and West Virginia at no. 33.