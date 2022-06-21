Project Grows announces vendors for upcoming farmers’ markets
Project Grows has announced vendors for the Verona Farmers Market and Waynesboro Farmers Market this week.
The Verona Farmers Market runs on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October. The Verona market is set up at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
The vendor lineup for Verona includes:
- Calixto Farm
- Roller’s Bakery
- Quince & Burdock
- Windsor Farm
- HEB Farm
- Grazelen Farms
- Elizabeth’s No Wheat Sweet Treats
- Staunton City School Summer Feeding
- Project GROWS
The Waynesboro Farmers Market is offered on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Constitution Park Pavilion downtown.
The vendor lineup for Waynesboro includes:
- Eco Librium Farm
- Uniquely Gluten Free
- Wild Altar Farmstead
- Oddberry Art Studio
- Ren Field Flower Farm
- Grazelen Farm
- Hearthstone Farm
- Singing Earth
- HEB Farm
- Poplar Ridge Farm
For more information, visit projectgrows.org