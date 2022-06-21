Project Grows announces vendors for upcoming farmers’ markets

Project Grows has announced vendors for the Verona Farmers Market and Waynesboro Farmers Market this week.

The Verona Farmers Market runs on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October. The Verona market is set up at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

The vendor lineup for Verona includes:

Calixto Farm

Roller’s Bakery

Quince & Burdock

Windsor Farm

HEB Farm

Grazelen Farms

Elizabeth’s No Wheat Sweet Treats

Staunton City School Summer Feeding

Project GROWS

The Waynesboro Farmers Market is offered on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Constitution Park Pavilion downtown.

The vendor lineup for Waynesboro includes:

Eco Librium Farm

Uniquely Gluten Free

Wild Altar Farmstead

Oddberry Art Studio

Ren Field Flower Farm

Grazelen Farm

Hearthstone Farm

Singing Earth

HEB Farm

Poplar Ridge Farm

For more information, visit projectgrows.org