Potential high water levels on Roanoke River starting Wednesday

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
River water
Water levels on the Roanoke River are expected to rise rapidly on Wednesday, Aug.3 and may fluctuate throughout the week.

Appalachian Power posted an alert today on their Facebook page for boaters and recreational users downstream of the Leesville Dam.

The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures this week, which may require an increase to power generation at Leesville Dam to maintain reliability of the region’s electric grid.

Smith Mountain Project is a two-reservoir hydroelectric generation project operated by Appalachian Power and located near Roanoke.

For more information, visit smithmountainproject.com


