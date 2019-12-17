Poll: Strong support for nonpartisan redistricting

Virginia voters support nonpartisan redistricting, according to a new survey by Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Public Policy.

The survey of more than 900 registered Virginia voters was conducted after the November 2019 Democratic sweep, and found that 70 percent of voters support or strongly support amending the Virginia Constitution to establish a redistricting commission made up of qualified citizens and legislators, with 15 percent opposing.

“In his last State of the Union Address, President Barack Obama advocated for redistricting reform by saying that ‘a bipartisan group’ should draw district lines instead of having politicians do it themselves. That is exactly what Virginia voters affirmed in these polling results,” OneVirginia2021 Advocacy Board President Susan S. Platt said.

OneVirginia 2021 has been leading the effort to enact nonpartisan redistricting, and the organization is doubling down on its work heading into the 2020 legislative session.

“These overwhelmingly positive poll results are encouraging, but it is vitally important to pass robust enabling legislation in addition to the amendment itself,” OneVirginia2021 Executive Director Brian R. Cannon said. “This includes specific provisions banning the exploitation of political data, requiring the commission’s makeup to reflect Virginia’s diversity, and setting clear criteria on the commission and any subsequent Virginia court.”

