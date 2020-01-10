Paul Mundey to share ‘Reflections of the Moderator’ at Bridgewater College

The Rev. Dr. Paul Mundey will speak at Bridgewater College on “Reflections of the Moderator” at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in Bowman Hall, Room 109.

A time for questions and answers will follow. The seminar is free and open to the public.

Mundey currently serves as moderator of the Church of the Brethren, the highest elected office in the denomination.

During the 2016-17 academic year, Mundey was a visiting scholar at Princeton Theological Seminary. Along with providing guest lectures, he worked on several writing projects, including a manuscript on time and faith and a devotional book on the Sermon on the Mount.

In June 2016, Mundey completed a 20-year tenure at the Frederick Church of the Brethren in Frederick, Md., the largest congregation in the denomination.

He has authored or co-authored several books, including Unlocking Church Doors: 10 Keys to Positive Change and Change and the Established Congregation.

Mundey is a member of Bridgewater College’s Board of Trustees, and he gave the baccalaureate address at the College in 2004 and 2017.

The mission of the Forum for Brethren Studies is to encourage scholarship on the Bridgewater campus and within the Church of the Brethren, especially on Brethren heritage.

For more information, contact Steve Longenecker at slongene@bridgewater.edu.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

