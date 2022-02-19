Open house to discuss Interstate 81 Exit 235/Route 256 improvements

The Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization is leading a study evaluating ways to improve traffic flow in the I-81 Exit 235/Route 256 corridor in Weyers Cave.

An open house to provide comments on the ongoing study is scheduled for Monday, March 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College Robert Plecker Workforce Center.

The study is evaluating mid-term solutions to congestion, and long-term corridor needs to accommodate future growth along Route 256 between U.S. 11 and Triangle Drive near I-81 Exit 235.

The purpose of the open house is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the potential improvements, and to discuss the study with staff from the SAWMPO and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The comments will be summarized and provided to local government stakeholders.

An initial online public survey was conducted in December and received over 347 responses in reference to the proposed concepts. The responses from the survey are informing the development of the final report.

The study began in 2021, and it is anticipated to be complete in spring 2022. The study team includes the consultant Michael Baker, and representatives from the MPO, Augusta County, VDOT, BRITE Bus Transit Service, Blue Ridge Community College, and the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.

The study will be made available to the public on SAWMPO.org.