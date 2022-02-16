One dead from injuries in two-vehicle accident in Augusta County

Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 340 and 612 in Crimora on Monday afternoon.

A 1996 Dodge Caravan was traveling east on Route 612 at 3:31 p.m. At the intersection, it attempted to make a left turn onto Route 340 and was struck by a southbound 2006 Land Rover. The impact of the crash caused the Dodge to run off the road where it struck two parked vehicles. Neither vehicle was occupied.

The driver of the Dodge, Juanita M. Boshart, 62, of Crimora, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Land Rover, Savannah L. Barrett, 30, of Crimora, was treated for minor injuries on scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.