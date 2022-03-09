No. 14 Liberty’s pitching dominates in 1-0 win over No.15 North Carolina

Published Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022, 9:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The No. 14 Liberty Flames’ pitchers handcuffed No. 15 North Carolina throughout the contest, shutting out the Tar Heels 1-0 Tuesday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Right fielder Aaron Anderson’s first-inning home run, his fourth of the year, was the only run the Flames needed on the afternoon as four Liberty pitchers combined on the shutout.

After starter Dylan Cumming pitched a scoreless 4.2 innings, Liberty relievers Mason Fluharty, Jeremy Beamon and Cade Hungate picked up where the right-hander left off, scattering three hits over the final 4.1 innings in the victory.

The Flames bullpen collectively has not allowed a run in seven appearances, this season.

The victory extends Liberty’s winning streak to 11 games. The Flames move to 11-1 on the season. North Carolina sees its five-game win streak come to an end at five. The Tar Heels fall to 11-2.