Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Waynesboro: Lorie Strother to be a voice for the East side in new role as Council member
Politics

Waynesboro: Lorie Strother to be a voice for the East side in new role as Council member

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Lorie Strother Waynesboro
Lorie Strother, submitted photo

Newly elected Waynesboro City Council member Lorie Strother is taking a moment to catch her breath after a successful election campaign.

Strother, who ran as an independent, won her contested Ward A seat with 994 votes. Her opponent, Republican David “Major Dave” Goetze received 765 votes. Current Ward A representative Lana Williams did not run for re-election.

“It feels good. It certainly does. I am just honored. I’m humbled,” Strother told AFP in an interview on Sunday.

Strother is the second Black woman to win a seat on Council, and while she appreciates the message that might send to a younger generation, she wants to be known as much more than just the color of her skin. In her words, she wants to be representative of a “Black, educated, middle-aged woman with a voice.”

“I’m pleased to be a role model for folks only in such as I’m able to get there so people can see some like themselves, other little girls or other grown women can see that, hey, you know, someone that does look like me can achieve that, and I can go for that too,” she said.

More than just a slogan: ‘We Have What It Takes’

Strother’s campaign slogan was “We Have What It Takes.” The slogan was born out of a RISE candidate forum where she said her opponent told the children in attendance that “most of you won’t have what it takes” to be School Board or City Council leaders in the community.

The comment from her opponent left a bad taste in her mouth, and she set out to counter that message.

“I was kind of flabbergasted by that,” the mom of five told AFP.

Strother knew she could be the voice for the East side of the city and reinforce to young people who live there that anything is possible.

The campaign

As a first-time candidate, Strother learned the ins and outs of campaigning and getting out the vote on Election Day. She used texting to send out campaign messages and to remind constituents in Ward A to vote on Nov. 5.

She also went door-to-door canvassing with volunteers, set up multiple meet-and-greet events at local businesses and talked with various city department heads over the span of six months or more.

When she showed up at doors, she said the residents seemed impressed that someone was coming to their home and willing to listen to them.

Strother learned that what the working-class people on the East Side, which includes her, wanted to talk about were mostly practical things like the boom truck.

While this was her first run for City Council, she has been involved with the city in multiple capacities over the years: serving nine years on the Economic Development Authority and seven years on the Waynesboro Cultural Commission. She’s also performed on the entertainment circuit for decades as the “Dreaded Blues Lady.”

Looking ahead

Strother will formally take her seat on Waynesboro City Council at the city’s first meeting in January. She joins current Council members Terry Short (Ward B), Kenny Lee (Ward C) and Jim Wood (Ward D). The At-Large representative, Republican Jeremy Sloat, will also join the five-member Council in January.

Strother is looking forward to shifting from campaign mode to finding solutions to make a difference in Waynesboro.

She wants to hit the ground running, but she said, she also realizes that many of the issues important to her, housing and homelessness for example, won’t be solved on day one.

“It has been a long, really half the year, in basically doing this,” Strother said. “I have this small window of time to take a breath.

“As far as delving into it wholeheartedly, no, I’m just trying to get a breather, and then, you know, once the New Year comes, I’m in it.”

Video: Lorie Strother discusses Waynesboro

For additional coverage, search “Waynesboro City Council” on Augusta Free Press.

Next in line? Kenny Lee open to the idea of serving as mayor in Waynesboro
Published date: November 12, 2024

Interview: Waynesboro City Council candidate Lorie Strother talks with AFP
Published date: October 25, 2024

The next level: City Council candidate Lorie Strother looks to help Waynesboro ‘move on up’
Published date: August 28, 2024

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 UVA Football: Tony Muskett has to be the starter at QB going forward, doesn’t he?
2 UVA Basketball: I was ready to write this team’s obituary; now I’m writing psalms
3 Staunton mayor requests closed meeting to discuss performance of city manager
4 Waynesboro: Lorie Strother to be a voice for the East side in new role as Council member
5 Harrisonburg: A mental health crisis is among top five emergency calls to police

Latest News

tony muskett
Football

UVA Football: Tony Muskett has to be the starter at QB going forward, doesn’t he?

Chris Graham
ben cline
Politics

Ben Cline defeated in bid to take control of Republican Study Committee

Chris Graham

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline came up short on Friday in his bid to become the next chairman of the Republican Study Committee.

richmond virginia
Virginia News

Chesterfield County: Super Radiator Coils announces $22M expansion

Chris Graham

Super Radiator Coils announced this week that it plans to invest $22 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Chesterfield County.

cyber bullying
Politics

Mark Warner raises issue with Steam, the gaming platform full of Nazis

Chris Graham
uva football
Football

Live Coverage: #8 Notre Dame pummels turnover-prone UVA, 35-14

Chris Graham
car accident investigation police rescue
Virginia News

State Police: One dead, two injured in wrong-way accident overnight on Interstate 95

Crystal Graham
police knocking on door
Local News

Harrisonburg: A mental health crisis is among top five emergency calls to police

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status