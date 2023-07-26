Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia tennis adds Sara O’Leary, Treat Huey as new assistant coaches
Sports

Virginia tennis adds Sara O’Leary, Treat Huey as new assistant coaches

Chris Graham
Published date:
tennis
(© s-motive – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia tennis program has added two new assistants for its men’s and women’s teams.

Women’s tennis head coach Sara O’Leary announced the addition of Carlos Benatzky to her staff as an assistant coach.

Benatzky previously served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Virginia men’s tennis team in 2017, helping to lead the squad to the NCAA, ITA Indoor and ACC Championships. He also mentored Thai-Son Kwiatkowski during his NCAA singles championship run.

“We are thrilled to announce that Carlos will be joining our coaching staff immediately,” O’Leary said. “Carlos has experience working with an NCAA National Championship team as well as with some of the best professional players in the world on the pro tour. He is extremely knowledgeable on the game, team culture and what it takes to have a successful career on the professional tour. His experience at the highest level of college tennis and professional tennis is unique, and I know Carlos will have a tremendous impact on our program and on our student-athletes.”

Benatzky spent two years working as the USTA Men’s National Coach for USTA Player Development in Lake Nona, Florida, playing an active role in the development and coaching of players including Noah Rubin, Kwiatkowski, Stefan Kozlov, Christian Harrison, Mitchell Kreuger, Michael Mmoh and Tommy Paul.

After leaving the USTA, he served as a private coach for ATP World Tour players including Nicholas Godsick, Brandon Nakashima, Dennis Kudla and Kwiatkowski and Rubin.

On the men’s side, director of tennis Andres Pedroso announced that Treat Huey has been promoted from volunteer assistant to full-time assistant coach for the Cavaliers.

Huey joined Andres Pedroso’s coaching staff as a volunteer assistant coach in March of 2022, working with the team through the ACC Championship, and returned as a volunteer assistant in February of 2023, helping to lead the team to its second-straight NCAA title.

“We are so excited to promote Treat Huey as a full-time assistant coach for our program,” Pedroso said.  “Treat’s experience, knowledge and passion for UVA Tennis are unmatched and have been real difference-makers for our team over the last two seasons. Nobody is more excited about this announcement than our student-athletes, thanks to the profound impact that Treat has had on each and every one of them as a member of our coaching staff.”

Huey is one of the Cavaliers’ most successful professional players, The doubles specialist has won eight career ATP doubles titles, including three 500-level tournaments, and made the 2013 1000-level ATP Masters Indian Wells final. Ranked as high as No. 18 in the world, he has appeared in 28 Grand Slams, including advancing to the Wimbledon semifinals in 2016.

Huey has also represented the Philippines nine times in the Davis Cup and is a three-time gold medalist at the Southeast Asian Games. He played for World Team Tennis’ Washington Kastles in 2012.

As a student-athlete at UVA, Huey was a two-time All-American, a four-time All-ACC honoree and the 2008 ACC Championship MVP. He helped lead the Cavaliers to their first ITA National Team Indoor Championship in 2008. He spent 17 weeks ranked with a No. 1 ITA doubles ranking and holds the program record for career doubles victories with 134 and is ranked second in combined doubles and singles wins with 263.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 No injuries, but cat unaccounted for, after apartment fire in Albemarle County
2 Mega Millions lottery drawing set for Friday night nears $1 billion jackpot
3 Tuberville, Manchin introduce bill to save the NCAA: This isn’t going to end well
4 ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips sidesteps questions on Northwestern hazing scandal
5 Staunton-Augusta YMCA to break ground for youth development site

Latest News

woman inside her home with hand fan
Local

City of Charlottesville designates cooling centers in response to predicted high temperatures

Crystal Graham
basketball
Sports

Liberty adds non-conference game with Alabama to 2023-2024 non-conference schedule

Chris Graham

Liberty added another non-conference game to its 2023-2024 schedule, with Alabama, in the 2023 C.M. Newton Classic on Dec. 30.

fascism
Columns, Politics

Whether you live in a small town or a big city, the government is still out to get you

Chris Graham

There’s a meme that circulated on social media a while back that perfectly sums up the polarized, manipulated mayhem, madness and tyranny that is life in the American police state today.

Israel
Columns, Politics

The widening breach, in Israel and in Israel-US relations

Mel Gurtov
telehealth
Local

Shenandoah Valley, Southwest Virginia awarded $11M to expand health care access

Rebecca Barnabi
soccer ball on field
Sports

VMI hires Jacob Wyrick as assistant coach with men’s soccer program

Chris Graham
police investigation
Public Safety, Virginia

Police: 18-year-old gunshot victim identified in Richmond homicide 

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy