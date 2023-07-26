Virginia tennis adds Sara O’Leary, Treat Huey as new assistant coaches

The Virginia tennis program has added two new assistants for its men’s and women’s teams.

Women’s tennis head coach Sara O’Leary announced the addition of Carlos Benatzky to her staff as an assistant coach.

Benatzky previously served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Virginia men’s tennis team in 2017, helping to lead the squad to the NCAA, ITA Indoor and ACC Championships. He also mentored Thai-Son Kwiatkowski during his NCAA singles championship run.

“We are thrilled to announce that Carlos will be joining our coaching staff immediately,” O’Leary said. “Carlos has experience working with an NCAA National Championship team as well as with some of the best professional players in the world on the pro tour. He is extremely knowledgeable on the game, team culture and what it takes to have a successful career on the professional tour. His experience at the highest level of college tennis and professional tennis is unique, and I know Carlos will have a tremendous impact on our program and on our student-athletes.”

Benatzky spent two years working as the USTA Men’s National Coach for USTA Player Development in Lake Nona, Florida, playing an active role in the development and coaching of players including Noah Rubin, Kwiatkowski, Stefan Kozlov, Christian Harrison, Mitchell Kreuger, Michael Mmoh and Tommy Paul.

After leaving the USTA, he served as a private coach for ATP World Tour players including Nicholas Godsick, Brandon Nakashima, Dennis Kudla and Kwiatkowski and Rubin.

On the men’s side, director of tennis Andres Pedroso announced that Treat Huey has been promoted from volunteer assistant to full-time assistant coach for the Cavaliers.

Huey joined Andres Pedroso’s coaching staff as a volunteer assistant coach in March of 2022, working with the team through the ACC Championship, and returned as a volunteer assistant in February of 2023, helping to lead the team to its second-straight NCAA title.

“We are so excited to promote Treat Huey as a full-time assistant coach for our program,” Pedroso said. “Treat’s experience, knowledge and passion for UVA Tennis are unmatched and have been real difference-makers for our team over the last two seasons. Nobody is more excited about this announcement than our student-athletes, thanks to the profound impact that Treat has had on each and every one of them as a member of our coaching staff.”

Huey is one of the Cavaliers’ most successful professional players, The doubles specialist has won eight career ATP doubles titles, including three 500-level tournaments, and made the 2013 1000-level ATP Masters Indian Wells final. Ranked as high as No. 18 in the world, he has appeared in 28 Grand Slams, including advancing to the Wimbledon semifinals in 2016.

Huey has also represented the Philippines nine times in the Davis Cup and is a three-time gold medalist at the Southeast Asian Games. He played for World Team Tennis’ Washington Kastles in 2012.

As a student-athlete at UVA, Huey was a two-time All-American, a four-time All-ACC honoree and the 2008 ACC Championship MVP. He helped lead the Cavaliers to their first ITA National Team Indoor Championship in 2008. He spent 17 weeks ranked with a No. 1 ITA doubles ranking and holds the program record for career doubles victories with 134 and is ranked second in combined doubles and singles wins with 263.