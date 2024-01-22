Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia man ejected from work truck on Interstate 95 Monday morning
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man ejected from work truck on Interstate 95 Monday morning

Crystal Graham
Published date:
interstate 95 crash photo ejection
Image courtesy Virginia State Police

A 26-year-old man was ejected from his work truck on Interstate 95 at 1:47 a.m. this morning.

Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at the 62 mile marker, where the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, incurred serious injuries.

According to VSP, the truck ran off the road and struck a jersey wall causing substantial damage and scattering debris on the southbound side before the truck rolled on its side.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, is from Chesterfield. He has been transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Bitter cold as temperatures, wind chill dipping below zero in parts of Virginia
2 Road Warriors: Virginia finally gets first true road win, defeating Georgia Tech, 75-66
3 Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 75-66 win at Georgia Tech
4 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

police crime tape at crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Henry County: Single-vehicle crash on Route 684 claims life of driver

Crystal Graham
ambulance
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Franklin County: Head-on collision on Route 40 in Virginia leaves one man dead

Crystal Graham

One man is dead and another is receiving treatment at Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a head-on collision on Jan. 17 at 6:25 p.m.

theater
Arts & Culture, Local

Wilson Memorial High students to present “Once Upon a Mattress” in February

Rebecca Barnabi

Wilson Memorial High School will bring a fun and exciting retelling of the classic tale of the Princess and the Pea to the stage in February. 

abortion health sign protest rights women
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Virginia Congresswoman McClellan says no to Republican anti-abortion bills

Rebecca Barnabi
Ryan McKay BRHD director
Health, Virginia

Blue Ridge Health District promotes McKay to director; led district through pandemic response efforts

Crystal Graham
police emergency fire
Health, Local

UVA Health paramedicine program reduces emergency department visits, eases wait times

Rebecca Barnabi
gas prices
U.S. & World

Gas prices up slightly in Virginia: National average likely to climb in next few weeks

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status