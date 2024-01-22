Virginia man ejected from work truck on Interstate 95 Monday morning

A 26-year-old man was ejected from his work truck on Interstate 95 at 1:47 a.m. this morning.

Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at the 62 mile marker, where the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, incurred serious injuries.

According to VSP, the truck ran off the road and struck a jersey wall causing substantial damage and scattering debris on the southbound side before the truck rolled on its side.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, is from Chesterfield. He has been transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.