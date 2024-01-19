Countries
Home Virginia man dead after three-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County Thursday
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man dead after three-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County Thursday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A 31-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash in on Route 41 in Pittsylvania County Thursday afternoon.

Cody Blake Rowland, 31, of Chatham, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police report the crash occurred at the intersection with Route 750 at 3:20 p.m.

According to VSP, a 2005 GMC Canyon driven by Rowland failed to stop at a stop sign, and the vehicle was struck by a 2022 Dodge Ram. The GMC then struck a 2013 Ford Flex.

Another driver, Jason Robertson, 39, of Dry Fork, was injured and transported to the hospital by EMS for injuries received in the crash. Roberts was wearing his seatbelt.

Richard Weese, 46, of Winston Salem, N.C. was the driver of the Dodge. He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

