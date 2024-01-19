Virginia man dead after three-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County Thursday

A 31-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash in on Route 41 in Pittsylvania County Thursday afternoon.

Cody Blake Rowland, 31, of Chatham, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police report the crash occurred at the intersection with Route 750 at 3:20 p.m.

According to VSP, a 2005 GMC Canyon driven by Rowland failed to stop at a stop sign, and the vehicle was struck by a 2022 Dodge Ram. The GMC then struck a 2013 Ford Flex.

Another driver, Jason Robertson, 39, of Dry Fork, was injured and transported to the hospital by EMS for injuries received in the crash. Roberts was wearing his seatbelt.

Richard Weese, 46, of Winston Salem, N.C. was the driver of the Dodge. He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.