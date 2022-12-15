Menu
news vcu takes control with big second half run dispatches radford 70 62
Sports

VCU takes control with big second-half run, dispatches Radford, 70-62

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

A 23-5 run put VCU on top to stay, allowing the Rams to pull away for a 70-62 win over Radford on Wednesday night at the Siegel Center.

The Highlanders (6-5, KenPom: 233) led 28-26 at the half, and got the margin to eight early in the second half.

A 14-0 Rams run turned things around, with the second of two free throws by Brandon Johns, who led VCU (7-4, KenPom: 124), making the score 53-45 with 7:20 to go.

A Jalen DeLoach layup completed the 23-5 run and put VCU on top, 62-50, with 5:05 left.

A Ken Giles three got Radford back to 66-60 with 30 seconds on the clock, but that was as close as it would get.

DeLoach chipped in 15 points for VCU, and Ace Baldwin Jr. had 10 points and six assists.

Jamir Watkins had eight points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

Giles led Radford with 13 points.

“Proud of our guys in the second half down the stretch,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “I just thought we played harder and tougher at the 10-minute mark. I think at one point, we had nine straight stops, so I’m really proud of our approach on the defensive end. If we didn’t have some bonehead fouls at the end, we probably would have kept them in the low fifties, but just thought a lot of different guys contributed and so I was really proud of our resolve, especially in the second half.

“Credit to Radford. They’re a good team, and this game is going to make us better. Happy we won the game, and we got a lot of work to do. Onward.”

Chris Graham

