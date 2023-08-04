Countries
UVA tennis senior Jeffrey von der Schulenburg medals at FISU World University Games
UVA tennis senior Jeffrey von der Schulenburg medals at FISU World University Games

Chris Graham
Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, a member of the national champion UVA men’s tennis team, won a bronze medal in doubles at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China, this week.

Von der Schulenburg, a rising senior at UVA, represented Switzerland in the international competition featuring university-aged athletes competing in 18 different disciplines. He competed in both the singles and doubles draws at the Sichuan International Tennis Center.

Von der Schulenburg and partner Jonas Fabian Schaer were the No. 8 seed in the doubles draw. They earned a first-round bye and then posted a 6-0, 6-0 win against Marinho and Pereira of Brazil to advance to the quarterfinals.

The duo moved into medal contention by topping Suk Ann and Yunseok Jang 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals. They dropped a close match against 6-seed Jan Jermar and Victor Sklenka of the Czech Republic in the semis, falling 0-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4. The result, however, earned the tandem a bronze medal.

Von der Schulenburg is the second player in UVA program history to medal at the World University Games. Dominic Inglot won silver in doubles in 2009.

Von der Schulenburg was the 10 seed in the 32-player singles draw, earning a first-round bye. He topped Lung Roger Ng Ki 7-5, 6-1 to advance to the third round before being edged 6-4, 7-6 (4) by the 8-seed Hikaru Shitaishi of Japan.

Chengdu was set to host the event in 2021, but it has twice been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is still referred to as the 2021 FISU World University Games even though the competition is taking place in 2023.

 

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018.

