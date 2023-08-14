Countries
UVA tennis: Chris Rodesch wins singles title at ITF World Tennis Tour tourney
Sports

UVA tennis: Chris Rodesch wins singles title at ITF World Tennis Tour tourney

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva chris rodesch
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA fourth-year tennis player Chris Rodesch won the singles title at the ITF World Tennis Tour 25K tournament in Southaven, Miss., on Sunday.

Rodesch, a native of Angelsburg, Luxembourg, faced top-seed Aidan McHough in the quarterfinals, topping the Brit, who is ranked No. 388, 6-3, 6-3.

Rodesch won 7-5, 6-2 against the 3-seed Andy Andrade in the semis before downing 2-seed Martin Damm 6-7(3), 6-1, 6-3 in the final.

This is Rodesch’s second career ITF WTT singles title. He won the 15K in Vejle, Denmark last year.

This is his first time winning the singles title at a 25K-level tournament.

Rodesch made two 25K semifinals earlier this summer, advancing to the final four in back-to-back tournaments being held in Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg. Rodesch and partner Alex Knaff won the doubles title at the first of those tournaments.

Rodesch is 16-5 in singles this summer in ITF WTT tournaments.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

