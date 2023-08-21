UVA sophomore golfer Ben James named by USGA to Walker Cup team

UVA sophomore Ben James was named to the USGA Walker Cup team on Sunday, one of six players added to the roster for the international event at the conclusion of the U.S. Amateur.

Team USA will compete in the 49th installment of the Walker Cup against Great Britain and Ireland on Sept. 2-3 at the Old Course in St. Andrews.

James, a native of Millford, Conn., advanced to the quarterfinals of this week’s U.S. Amateur, falling in 19 holes to Parker Bell.

James is coming off an accolade-filled freshman year at Virginia, where he was named winner of the 2023 Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award, a first-team Ping All-American, ACC Freshman of the Year and a finalist for both the Haskins and Jack Nicklaus Awards.

James, who finished sixth at the NCAA Championships, set the UVA record with five first-place finishes and finished in the top six in 11 of 13 tournaments.

James, the second player in Virginia history to earn first-team All-America honors, was also selected to the 2023 U.S. Palmer Cup Team, and received a sponsor exemption to play in the 2023 Travelers Championship in his home state of Connecticut.