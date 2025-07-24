Ben James, a rising senior on the UVA Golf team, is ranked #1 on the PGA Tour U Preseason Top 25.

The Millford, Conn., native is one of three members of the UVA Golf team ranked in the Preseason Top 25.

Paul Chang was ranked 18th; Bryan Lee was ranked 20th.

James, a three-time All-American, is set to represent the U.S. in the 2025 Walker Cup, which will be contested Sept. 6-7 at the Cypress Point Club, in Pebble Beach, Calif.

James, who is ranked #2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, finished T-33 in the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open in April with a one-over 289.

He also competed in the 2025 U.S. Open in June, missing the cut with an eight-over 148 through two rounds, and the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic in July, where he missed the cut with a two-under 140 through two rounds.

The #1 preseason ranking is a first for a UVA Golf team member.

The top-ranked player at the end of the 2025-2026 college season will earn PGA Tour membership.

Players in the 2-10 spots earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2026, and those in the 2-5 spots are exempt into the final stage of the Q-School.

Nos. 6-25 are exempt into the second stage of Q-School, and 11-25 earn exempt membership for PGA Tour Americas Segment II in 2026.