Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsunder renovation augusta county government center transformation begins
Local

Under renovation: Augusta County Government Center transformation begins

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Augusta County
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

Augusta County began renovations of the Government Center in Verona with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The renovations are estimated to cost $3,124,900.

Demolition for expansion of the Emergency Communications Center began in February 2023. The ECC needs new 911 dispatch consoles, technology upgrades and additional personnel space. The ECC will expand into the County Attorney’s office, which is adjacent to the ECC.

Renovations will also allow the Parks and Recreation Department to expand. The department moved in 2013 to make room for the School Board and Administrative offices, and ended up in a smaller space. The department also lost the Rec Gym in Fishersville. The covered deck on the south end of the Government Center will be closed in to give the department more space for operations and management of programming. Site work began in March and is expected to be complete in September 2023.

The displaced County Attorney’s office will move into renovated space later, as well as Finance, Human Resources and Parks and Rec. Plans are available for viewing online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Youngkin, Ellis leading far-right push to keep the number of Black students at UVA in line
2 Labor force data show Virginia, finally, ahead of where things were pre-COVID
3 Gas prices down slightly, but good news: We may have seen the high-water mark
4 Shedrick, on his way to Texas, swipes at Bennett: ‘Looking forward to play in a free offense’
5 Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe among eight inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Latest News

tucker carlson
U.S./World

Big news in cable news: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, Don Lemon out at CNN

Chris Graham
thanksgiving leftovers
Virginia

Survey by Rep. Spanberger seeks Virginians’ stories about benefits of Meals on Wheels

Rebecca Barnabi

In response to proposed cuts by House Republicans to Meals on Wheels, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger launched a survey today.

police
Virginia

Culpeper County: Fredericksburg man dies from injuries in two-vehicle accident

Chris Graham

A Fredericksburg man died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Culpeper County on Friday afternoon.

Local

Augusta County Schools announces Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023

Rebecca Barnabi
interstate 95
Virginia

Virginia State Police: Weather was a factor in fatal Interstate 95 crash on Saturday

Chris Graham
sweet corn
Virginia

Abnormally dry April doesn’t stop farmers from planting corn in Virginia

Crystal Graham
DMV driver's license new design
Virginia

Virginia’s official insect, state flower on new driver license design

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy