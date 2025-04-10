Home Two Staunton seventh-graders to compete in state Civics Bee competition
Two Staunton seventh-graders to compete in state Civics Bee competition

Rebecca Barnabi
US capitol washington DC trump congress
U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.
Photo by Crystal Abbe Graham

Five Shelburne Middle School 7th-graders competed in the local round of the National Civics Bee, a nationwide competition to inspire young minds to engage with American democracy.

After answering 20 civics questions and sharing their essay ideas with a panel of judges on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Community College, two students placed in the Top 3 and will move on to compete in the state competition.

Tzophia Francis placed second and Promise Wayland placed third. They won cash prizes of $250 and $125, respectively, and will compete in Williamsburg in June.

One finalist from each state will have the chance to compete in the national championship in Washington, D.C. in fall 2025. Teachers Corrina Hunter, Dr. Jennifer Turner, Michelle Freed, Teley Tate and Tara Walters have been working with the students to prepare for the competition.

