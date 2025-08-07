Home TV spot: Spanberger campaign highlights Earle-Sears dismissing federal job cuts
TV spot: Spanberger campaign highlights Earle-Sears dismissing federal job cuts

Chris Graham
The Abigail Spanberger campaign is hitting MAGA opponent Winsome Earle-Sears with a new TV ad on jobs, which will be a clear weak point for the Republican gubernatorial nominee.

The spot highlights a quick interaction between Earle-Sears and CNN reporter Manu Raju in which Raju tried to get the sitting lieutenant governor to address the Trump administration’s move to lay off hundreds of thousands of federal workers who live in Virginia.

Her answer: “Oh, you know, OK, if this is the way you want to go, then go ahead, but I’m just not going to participate, because I want to talk about real issues.”

Hundreds of thousands of people out of work is probably a real issue, just to be clear.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

