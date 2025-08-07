The Abigail Spanberger campaign is hitting MAGA opponent Winsome Earle-Sears with a new TV ad on jobs, which will be a clear weak point for the Republican gubernatorial nominee.

The spot highlights a quick interaction between Earle-Sears and CNN reporter Manu Raju in which Raju tried to get the sitting lieutenant governor to address the Trump administration’s move to lay off hundreds of thousands of federal workers who live in Virginia.

Her answer: “Oh, you know, OK, if this is the way you want to go, then go ahead, but I’m just not going to participate, because I want to talk about real issues.”

Hundreds of thousands of people out of work is probably a real issue, just to be clear.