UVA Soccer gets going on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium with a men’s/women’s doubleheader.

The men kick things off at 5 p.m. with an exhibition match with VMI. The #15 women’s team plays under the lights at 8 p.m. against DC Power from the USL Super League.

Admission to both games is free.

Warning: the concession stands will not be open. Bring your own (just, no alcohol).

The two teams are set to open regular-season play with another doubleheader at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 21, with the women hosting Xavier with a 5:30 p.m. kickoff, and the men welcoming San Diego State at 8 p.m.