Home Soccer: UVA men host VMI, #15 UVA women host DC Power in Saturday doubleheader
Go 'Hoos, Olympic Sports

Soccer: UVA men host VMI, #15 UVA women host DC Power in Saturday doubleheader

Chris Graham
Published date:
soccer
Photo: © kamonrat/stock.adobe.com

UVA Soccer gets going on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium with a men’s/women’s doubleheader.

The men kick things off at 5 p.m. with an exhibition match with VMI. The #15 women’s team plays under the lights at 8 p.m. against DC Power from the USL Super League.

Admission to both games is free.

Warning: the concession stands will not be open. Bring your own (just, no alcohol).

The two teams are set to open regular-season play with another doubleheader at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 21, with the women hosting Xavier with a 5:30 p.m. kickoff, and the men welcoming San Diego State at 8 p.m.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, labeled "fringe media" by the mainstream, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

pedestrian sign walk facing traffic accident car
Public Safety, Virginia

Shenandoah County: Fatal pedestrian crash in Edinburg kills 82-year-old woman

Crystal Graham
Christopher Morgan Foster missing albemarle fishersville
Local, Public Safety

Update: Albemarle County Police say missing man located safely

Crystal Graham

Virginia State Police has cancelled the critically missing adult alert for an Albemarle County man last seen on Thursday.

benjamin netanyahu
Politics, U.S. & World

Warner critical of Netanyahu plan to occupy Gaza: ‘Dangerous and counterproductive’

Chris Graham

Add Mark Warner to the list of critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to launch a full-scale occupation of Gaza City.

empty computer lab
Education, Local

‘No viable path forward’: Harrisonburg withdraws from Massanutten Technical Center

Rebecca Barnabi
shane van gisbergen nascar
NASCAR

Trackhouse Racing, Shane van Gisbergen agree to multi-year extension

Chris Graham
kevin moses walker timberville endless caverns murder
Local, Public Safety

Rockingham County Sheriff: Murder of Hatcher family matriarch ‘completely random’

Crystal Graham
congress money
Go 'Hoos

UVA athletes are getting paid: Some people have a problem with that

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status