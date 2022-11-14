Menu
Shenandoah National Park names Raquel Montez as new deputy superintendent 

Crystal Graham
Raquel Montez
Raquel Montez

Superintendent Patrick Kenney has announced that Raquel Montez will be the next deputy superintendent of Shenandoah National Park.

“Raquel has excellent experience managing people and park operations. She is well known for her ability to engage with employees,” said Kenney. “She has proven to be a critical thinker who can resolve complex problems. She will be an excellent addition to the Shenandoah team.”

Montez is a 10-year NPS employee and comes to the Park most recently from Manassas National Battlefield Park in Virginia where she has been serving as the acting superintendent. She has been the administrative officer at Manassas since 2016. She also worked as the supervisory human resources specialist for the National Capital Region of the National Park Service and worked as a human resources specialist for the National Credit Union Administration in Alexandria.

She is a 13-year U.S. Army veteran where she served as a military police officer.

“The National Parks are truly a place of wonder. The natural beauty and historical significance of these spaces serve as sanctuaries for our visitors. Whether they visit for recreational or educational purposes, I find great joy in their awe-inspiring moments,” said Montez. “I’m excited to join Shenandoah National Park. I look forward to joining the team and continuing the work of protecting these wonderful and unique spaces. As a leader, I will dedicate my efforts to mentoring the next generation of NPS leaders.”

Montez holds a master’s degree in human resource management, a bachelor’s degree in information security and a graduate certificate in IT project management.

She is a Franklin Covey All Access Pass Program Facilitator, a Green-Dot Bystander Intervention Facilitator and a DOI Diversity Change Agent facilitator.

