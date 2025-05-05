Home Petersburg FCI inmate convicted of child sexual abuse material in cell
Virginia

Petersburg FCI inmate convicted of child sexual abuse material in cell

Crystal Graham
Published date:
inmate prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

An inmate at Petersburg Federal Correctional Institution was convicted last week for possession of child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.

James Skibinski, 61, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to 20 years in prison.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on March 7, 2024, correctional officers at FCI Petersburg searched the cell of Skibinski and found him in possession of prison contraband photos.

Skibinski’s personal property was collected from his cell and held by staff of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

On April 10, 2024, another correctional officer received information that Skibinski had a folder with hidden compartments where he kept altered images and photographs of children.

The officer retrieved Skibinski’s property bags, located the folder and found the hidden compartments. Inside these hidden compartments were envelopes containing images of young children that had been altered to depict the children engaging in sexual acts.

According to Department of Justice, Skibinski had previously been convicted of the same crime.

Skibinski will be sentenced on Sept. 11.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

