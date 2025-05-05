An inmate at Petersburg Federal Correctional Institution was convicted last week for possession of child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.

James Skibinski, 61, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to 20 years in prison.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on March 7, 2024, correctional officers at FCI Petersburg searched the cell of Skibinski and found him in possession of prison contraband photos.

Skibinski’s personal property was collected from his cell and held by staff of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

On April 10, 2024, another correctional officer received information that Skibinski had a folder with hidden compartments where he kept altered images and photographs of children.

The officer retrieved Skibinski’s property bags, located the folder and found the hidden compartments. Inside these hidden compartments were envelopes containing images of young children that had been altered to depict the children engaging in sexual acts.

According to Department of Justice, Skibinski had previously been convicted of the same crime.

Skibinski will be sentenced on Sept. 11.