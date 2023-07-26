Countries
No injuries, but cat unaccounted for, after apartment fire in Albemarle County
Local, Public Safety

Chris Graham
Published date:
albemarle county fire
Photo: Albemarle County Fire Rescue

A fire in an apartment building in Albemarle County provided some dramatic visuals, but fortunately no injuries, though there is a cat unaccounted for.

The fire was reported at 4:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of Commonwealth Drive. Albemarle County Police arrived just prior to the fire units and assisted the residents in evacuating the building.

All residents who were at home at the time of the fire were able to evacuate safely.

Responding fire units used aggressive fire suppression tactics to ensure the flames did not spread to adjacent buildings while conducting a search of the building for any trapped residents or pets.

One cat was rescued by firefighters and reunited with its owner. Another cat is unaccounted for.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The property management company and the American Red Cross have established a support center to assist the 11 displaced residents from the six units.

The fire investigation is being led by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

