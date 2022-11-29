Menu
news missing person augusta county authorities searching for james william painter 46
Local/Virginia

Missing person: Augusta County authorities searching for James William Painter, 46

Chris Graham
Published:
james william painter
James William Painter. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

A Churchville man was who last seen at the Sheetz in Waynesboro on Nov. 20 has been reported missing to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

James William Painter, 46, is 5’7”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Chris Graham

