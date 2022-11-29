Missing person: Augusta County authorities searching for James William Painter, 46

A Churchville man was who last seen at the Sheetz in Waynesboro on Nov. 20 has been reported missing to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

James William Painter, 46, is 5’7”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.