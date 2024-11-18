Men’s Soccer: UVA seeded 11th, will host second-round match on Sunday

The UVA men’s soccer team will be the #11 seed in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship, and the Cavaliers (10-6-3) will host the winner of a first-round match between West Virginia and North Florida on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

The NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship is made up of a field of 48 teams with only 16 teams receiving a seed line. As a Top 16 seed, Virginia earns a first-round bye and the right to host a second-round match.

UVA is one of just five teams to earn Top 16 seeds in each of the last three seasons.

Tickets

Tickets are $12 for reserved seats and $8 for general admission tickets. The first 100 students are able to claim a free complimentary ticket (one per student) and then will be available for $5. Parking information will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and can be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 434-924-8821.

Reserved season ticket holders will have exclusive access to their seats on Tuesday by calling the ticket office or emailing [email protected].

Seats will be released to the public on Wednesday.