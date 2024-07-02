Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Mailbag: Biden needs to step aside, Democrats need to be willing to play dirty
State/National

Mailbag: Biden needs to step aside, Democrats need to be willing to play dirty

Chris Graham
Published date:
joe biden
(© Luca Perra – Shutterstock)

Your article yesterday about the need for Joe Biden to drop out of the race was spot on.

In my opinion, the only way for Democratic voters to pressure the Democratic establishment to make this happen is to contact their Democratic representatives and senators and commit to boycotting the election if Mr. Biden is on the ticket.

It is unconscionable to me that the Democratic leadership is allowing the Biden family to lead in this. I told Sens. Kaine and Warner in messages to them that it is unconscionable to me that politicians who regularly send young Americans to die in senseless wars don’t have the fortitude to tell President Biden it’s time for him to step aside.

Howard Wilson, Bridgewater

Great points here from Mr. Wilson, and I would add, it’s also unconscionable to me that, speaking as a left-of-center Democrat, we’ve taken Republicans who hold their nose and vote for Donald Trump for pure political power reasons to task, and yet, top Democrats are trying to get us to hold our nose and vote for Joe Biden for pure political power reasons.

As I argued in the article that Mr. Wilson referenced, I think we can do better by nominating a new candidate whose main qualification isn’t just that he or she is not Donald Trump.

The American people want somebody who isn’t either Biden or Trump. Only Democrats can give them somebody who isn’t either Biden or Trump, but that only comes if top Democrats are made to come to Jesus by the voters.

supreme court
(© SeanPavonePhoto – stock.adobe.com)

I wonder if the Supreme Court realizes that they may have set up Trump and several GOP candidates and possibly themselves for the mother of all October surprises. The decision handed down on Monday also makes him immune from prosecution for official acts, including prosecution for violating the Privacy Act.

What did the FBI find out about Clarence Thomas’ love of dirty movies? Let’s find out.

Release grand-jury transcripts in the Trump Jan. 6 case.

There’s a lot of stuff out there. You know that Trump is going to do this if he gets elected.

S.M.

I have to admit, something along these lines came to mind when I skimmed the Supreme Court decision yesterday, and had been in the back of my mind for weeks, because it’s not like we shouldn’t have expected the Supreme Court to side with Trump the way they did.

As I considered this, what also came to mind was, yeah, no, Democrats aren’t going to do anything like this, not because they’re any more moral than the other side, but just because, Democrats are spineless.

Democracy is hanging in the balance, and the Supreme Court just expressly authorized utter lawlessness on the part of the executive branch.

Trump’s own lawyer affirmed that a president could order the assassination of a political rival and evade prosecution.

I’m not sure that the courts would necessarily agree, but anyway, it doesn’t need to get that far.

We don’t have to guess that the other side is going to play dirty; we know that they did in 2016 (Trump asking Russia to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails) and 2020 (Trump trying to hold up military aid to Ukraine to get dirt on Joe Biden).

They go low, and we go high?

I’m sorry, but whoever thinks that makes sense has to be high.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Frederick County School Board member pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
2 Get Joe Biden to step down, and this is how Democrats can beat Donald Trump
3 Supreme Court gives presidents ‘absolute immunity’: ‘Immune, immune, immune’
4 New laws taking effect today: Car insurance, farm-use, disabled parking placards

Latest News

animal cruelty
State/National

Hoarding in Ohio: 184 animals rescued that ‘resembled skeletons’

Rebecca Barnabi
will ospreay swerve strickland aew forbidden door
Sports

Podcast: Did AEW score with the viewers with the third edition of ‘Forbidden Door’?

Chris Graham

AEW put on its third annual “Forbidden Door” pay-per-view on Sunday, highlighted by world champ Swerve Strickland retaining in the main-event match against roster newcomer Will Ospreay.

climate change pollution
State/National

House coalition blasts ‘environmentally destructive decisions’ by Supreme Court

Rebecca Barnabi

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision in Ohio v. Environmental Protection Agency, which seeks to obstruct the EPA.

tim kaine
State/National

Election 2024: Sen. Kaine continues ‘Salute to Service’ tour with roundtables, parades

Rebecca Barnabi
State/National

Virginia Tech awards $217K grant to Town of Pound for labor history monument

Rebecca Barnabi
tim kaine
State/National

Kaine dismisses calls for Biden to drop out: ‘It’s the pundits, it’s the editorial writers’

Chris Graham
student loan relief
State/National

U.S. Department of Ed issues new guidance on joint consolidated student loans

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status