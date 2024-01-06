Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Letter: We need to take Donald Trump’s campaign promises seriously
Opinion, Politics

Letter: We need to take Donald Trump’s campaign promises seriously

Letters
Published date:

donald trumpToday marks three years since the Jan. 6 insurrection—a direct attack on our democracy, our freedom to vote, and a preview of how far Donald Trump is willing to go to cling to power. Jan. 6th was the violent and deadly culmination of a months-long criminal conspiracy after the 2020 election, when Trump attempted to stop the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history.

But even as he faces multiple indictments for this criminal conspiracy he led, Trump is still running for president in 2024.

If elected to a second term, Trump pledges to weaponize the Department of Justice to seek revenge against his political opponents, to pardon himself and his allies for crimes they commit, and to deploy the military against demonstrators exercising their First Amendment rights—all while purging the federal government of anyone who doesn’t agree with him.

After seeing how far Trump was willing to go on January 6th, we should take these campaign promises seriously. Trump and his allies pose an urgent threat to our democracy, our fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law. It’s up to all of us to ensure they do not return to power.

Letter from Jennifer Warrick/Waynesboro

Letters

Letters

Top News

1 Drivers: VDOT warns about potential refreezing overnight, through mid-day Sunday
2 Poll: Republican voters don’t think Biden is legit POTUS, make excuses for Trump for Jan. 6
3 NC State, which couldn’t miss for long, long stretch, coasts past Virginia, 76-60
4 Donald Trump riffs out loud on magnets: ‘Do you like John Deere? I like John Deere’
5 Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 76-60 road loss at NC State

Latest News

george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason improves to 13-2 for second time ever with 79-67 win over Saint Louis

Chris Graham
gavin frakes
Football, Sports

Transfer Portal Update: Virginia lands New Mexico State QB Gavin Frakes

Chris Graham

Virginia Football coach Tony Elliott filled a key need for his 2024 roster on Friday, landing New Mexico State QB Gavin Frakes from the transfer portal.

snow on roads in winter
Virginia

Drivers: VDOT warns about potential refreezing overnight, through mid-day Sunday

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers about roadways that might refreeze following today’s rain and ice.

isaac mckneely uva nc state
Basketball, Sports

Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 76-60 road loss at NC State

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

NC State, which couldn’t miss for long, long stretch, coasts past Virginia, 76-60

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Live Coverage: Virginia faces NC State, looking for first ACC road win

Chris Graham
ed clark wildlife center of virginia president
Local

Ed Clark to retire from Wildlife Center of Virginia after four decades at the helm

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status