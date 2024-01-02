Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Letter: Jan. 6 was just the beginning for Donald Trump, his allies in Congress
Politics, U.S. & World

Letter: Jan. 6 was just the beginning for Donald Trump, his allies in Congress

Letters
Published date:
capitol insurrection
(© Gallagher Photography – Shutterstock)

Three years ago, a violent mob, incited by then-President Trump and his allies in Congress, attacked the U.S. Capitol to try and stop the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history.

Now, three years and four indictments later, Trump is running for president again in a desperate attempt to avoid accountability. If he is re-elected, his plans for a second term include weaponizing the Department of Justice to persecute and retaliate against his political opponents; giving license to political violence by pardoning his own crimes and the crimes of his supporters, including those committed on January 6th, and even using the military against Americans exercising their first amendment rights. And to make sure his plan succeeds, he’ll purge the federal government of and punish anyone who doesn’t agree with him until there’s no one left to say no.

This is not the America I know. Too much is at stake for voters to allow Trump to take back power. Trump and those who enabled him must answer for their attempts to overturn the 2020 election and for the violence that followed—in the court of law and at the ballot box.

Teresa Roche/Waynesboro

Letters

Letters

Top News

1 The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia
2 Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month
3 Bennett to his struggling Virginia team: ‘Stay together, don’t hang your head’
4 What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals
5 Augusta County: Did Butch Wells pressure Steven Morelli to resign his BOS seat?

Latest News

Virginia Beach oceanfront distorted
Climate, Virginia

Virginia, East Coast cities sinking; increased risk to roads, buildings, runways, pipelines

Crystal Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals

Chris Graham

Virginia (10-3, 1-1 ACC) gets its second straight game with a team 5-7 team coming off a long holiday break when it faces Louisville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at JPJ.

sky meadows fundraising goal met
Arts & Media, Virginia

Lost Mountain Trail construction complete; updates to state park address erosion issues

Crystal Graham

Upgrades to Sky Meadows State Park’s Lost Mountain Trail are now complete - ending erosion issues making it challenging to navigate.

cows farm
Virginia

Meat processing company to build facility in Prince Edward County Business Park

Crystal Graham
insulin diabetes health
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk man convicted for rape while impersonating police officer sentenced to 20 years

Crystal Graham
Billy Vaughn
Local, Politics

Staunton: Billy Vaughn to retire, end 50-year career serving local government in the Valley

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status