news january ivy talk to focus on geological history of charlottesville
Local

January Ivy Talk to focus on geological history of Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Published:

ivy creek foundationThe January Ivy Talk will be held via Zoom on Jan. 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The subject is the geology of the Ivy Creek Natural Area and Virginia. The presentation will be with Geologist Callan Bentley.

Bentley is a professor at Piedmont Virginia Community College. His presentation is titled “Deep Time” and will explore the geological history of the Charlottesville region that stretches back more than a billion years.

He will pair Ivy Creek Natural Area’s outcrops with others in our region, a story emerges of the processes that built an ancient supercontinent, broke it apart, and then made another one in the same place.

“­­­We are excited to host Professor Bentley and learn more about the geology of our site and of Virginia.  Exploring the geologic history will add to the knowledge of our natural history here at Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic River View Farm,” said Sue Erhardt, Executive Director.

To register for this event please visit,  https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks

For questions, email Susie Farmer at [email protected].

