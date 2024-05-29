Countries
Home House energy coalition works to protect climate guardrails in Farm Bill 2024
Climate, US News

House energy coalition works to protect climate guardrails in Farm Bill 2024

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
corn field in Virginia
A lush crop of well-fertilized corn. Photo courtesy of DCR.

The Farm, Food and National Security Act or Farm Bill 2024 was approved Friday by the House Committee on Agriculture on Friday, and will have an impact on food and food subsidies in the United States.

The $1.5 trillion bill marks the first time the Farm Bill has broken the trillion-dollar mark.

The House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC) Climate and Agriculture Task Force Co-Chairs, Rep. Chellie Pingree and Rep. Kim Schrier, released a statement following a press conference with SEEC House Agriculture Committee members, farmers, and advocates who are working to protect the climate guardrails for the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) conservation investments in the upcoming Farm Bill negotiations.

“We stand with our fellow SEEC House Agriculture Committee members in holding the line against House Republicans in their efforts to erode the climate guardrails provided through the IRA’s historic conservation investments and slash future Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits,” said the SEEC Climate and Agriculture Task Force Co-Chairs. “Last Congress, we secured climate-smart funding for our farmers who are working hard to deliver a resilient food supply chain for the American people. At this critical juncture in Farm Bill negotiations, we reiterate that removing these popular climate-smart protections is a nonstarter.

The SEEC is a coalition of 98 members of the U.S. House of Representatives founded in January 2009 to be a focused, active, and effective coalition for advancing policies that address climate change, promote clean energy innovation and domestic manufacturing, develop renewable energy resources, create family-sustaining clean jobs, protect our nation’s air, water, and natural environment, and promote environmental justice.

“Thank you to the farmers who joined us today to share how our vision for a clean and healthy American future is unfolding across the nation as we speak. Because of climate-friendly farming practices, our farmers have witnessed improved crop resilience and productivity that represent a win for our farmers and a win for our planet. We stand united with our farmers and Democratic colleagues in ensuring these climate investments are delivered to American farmers for generations to come.”

In the last year, the SEEC Climate and Agriculture Task Force has worked to push for the full utilization of IRA conservation dollars promised to our farmers and ranchers and safeguard IRA’s funding to help rural communities transition to clean energy. Further, the Task Force met with farmers from red and blue states, reiterated the need to protect the $19.5 billion in IRA conservation funds, as well as championed climate-smart priorities for this must-pass legislation.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

