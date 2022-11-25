Harrisonburg: Goal of presentation, panel is to get residents ‘inspired to get outside’

The Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley is presenting “The Outdoors is YOURS” on Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center in Harrisonburg.

The goal of the event is to have a conversation about local outdoor spaces.

The event has partners including the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, James Madison University’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue, and the City of Harrisonburg.

“We’re excited to bring together community members from across the Shenandoah Valley to learn the ways we value outdoor spaces as community resources – everything from our neighborhood parks and greenways to the million-acre GW national forest to our west,” said Kate Wofford, the Alliance’s executive director, in a news release.

The event will feature a free barbecue supper by Hank’s Grille and Catering and an expo and meet-and-greet for community members to connect with localities, nonprofits, business and agencies that are caretakers and providers of opportunities to enjoy outdoor spaces.

For the main presentation, keynote speakers Nathan Burrell and Esther Nizer will share their stories about their connections to the outdoors.

Formerly of Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation and Richmond Parks and Recreation, Burrell is now Virginia Outdoors Foundation’s new community conservation and outreach manager.

Nizer lives in Elkton and serves on the boards of both Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River.

“Nathan and Esther’s work and love of our shared outdoor spaces is inspiring. I’ve been privileged to hear their messages from statewide stages, and I’m delighted for Valley community members to hear their experiences,” said Kyle Lawrence, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition. “I look forward to a community conversation about how we can better connect with the outdoors so everyone can enjoy and experience the Valley’s natural wonder and public lands.”

A panel will follow the presentation with representatives from the City of Harrisonburg Public Works, Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, Wild GUYde Adventures and Seven Bends State Park, each providing their unique perspectives on how we create, design and use outdoor spaces in many different ways.

Spanish language interpretation of the main presentation will be available for listeners.

Children are welcome to attend, and optional childcare will be provided.

“We’re hoping folks come out and bring the whole family. There’s dinner, there’s activities for children, and everyone should leave really inspired to get outside to use existing spaces and plug in to create new opportunities,” said event organizer and Alliance community engagement manager, Maya Alexander.

For professionals and interested community members, Burrell will lead a pre-event workshop beginning at 3 p.m. To register for the pre-event workshop, contact Maya Alexander, [email protected].

To register for the program or for more information, visit www.shenandoahalliance.org