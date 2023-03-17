Countries
news greene county authorities searching for missing mother son last seen on wednesday
Local

Greene County: Authorities searching for missing mother, son, last seen on Wednesday

Chris Graham
Published:

Tabitha DehoogeThe Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing mother and son.

Kyler Dehooge was last seen in the company of his mother, Tabitha Dehooge. Nobody has had contact with either one since Wednesday.

Tabitha Dehooge suffers from a mental health illness that requires medication.

They were both last seen in a 2007 Jeep Liberty Silver in color with Virginia Registration: TZX5864. Their direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 434-985-2222.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

