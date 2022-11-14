Gobbling With Gratitude initiative gives back to Nelson County educators at Thanksgiving

Nelson 151 is partnering with Nelson County volunteer parents and KellyBronze Turkey Farm this month for Gobbling With Gratitude, a fundraising initiative designed to provide every Nelson County school employee with a free, high-quality turkey just in time for Thanksgiving celebrations.

Fundraisers will be executed across participating Nelson 151 member businesses on Sunday, Nov. 20 with sales proceeds from those dates helping to finance the donation. Separate fundraising initiatives from Nelson County volunteer parents as a part of the ONE Nelson initiative will also ensure that all 256 Nelson County school employees are provided with a turkey for the upcoming holiday.

School employee recipients will be able to receive their free turkey on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Gobbling With Gratitude marks another exciting giving campaign for Nelson 151 members to complement the annual 12 Days of Christmas initiative which will return in December 2022 to award additional grants to Nelson County-based civic organizations.

“This initiative is just one fun and tangible way the community can show appreciation for our area educators and support staff who have endured so much pandemic-related upheaval over the last 2+ years,” said Taylor Smack, Blue Mountain Brewery owner and Gobbling With Gratitude organizer. “The professionals that support and educate the residents of Nelson County deserve recognition for all that they do to build the foundation of our community, and we’re excited to extend complimentary turkeys to all NCS staff as a gesture of thanks during the holiday season.”