Fake antifa bomber sentenced to nine years in prison in Alabama case

An Alabama man was sentenced to nine years in prison for planting an explosive device outside the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 27, of Irondale, Ala., placed an explosive device outside of the office, which is located in downtown Montgomery, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 24, according to court documents.

During his plea hearing, Calvert admitted to manufacturing the device and to using nails and screws as shrapnel. After positioning the explosive device near the Attorney General’s Office, Calvert lit its fuse and left the area.

The makeshift bomb detonated, but there was no damage to nearby buildings, no injuries, and remnants of the device weren’t found until the following Monday.

Before planting and detonating the device, Calvert placed stickers with graphics advocating for various political ideologies on various downtown buildings.

Some stickers included the phrase “Support your local antifa.”

As reflected in the plea agreement, Calvert claims he has no affiliation with antifa.

Law enforcement arrested Calvert on April 10.

“Kyle Calvert attacked the Alabama Attorney General’s Office with a shrapnel-filled explosive and then fled the scene, but this sentence ensures he will not escape accountability for his crime,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Acts of violence like this one against our public institutions endanger public servants and entire communities, and they must not be tolerated. I am grateful to the FBI, ATF, and our state and local law enforcement partners for ensuring accountability for this attack, and for the work they do every day to protect our communities.”

“Today’s sentencing is the final step holding Kyle Calvert accountable for detonating a shrapnel-filled explosive device outside a public office in downtown Montgomery,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “This case demonstrates the FBI’s continued commitment to working with our partners to bring to justice anyone who attempts violence to injure or intimidate members of our community.”