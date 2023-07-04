Countries
newscharlottesville commonwealth attorneys office announces three new hires
Local

Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office announces three new hires

Crystal Graham
Published date:

CharlottesvilleThe Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney’s office has hired three new employees: Nicholas Kalagian, William Tanner and Kelly Oufoula Kossi.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicholas Kalagian brings over a decade of legal experience to the city, most recently serving as a senior victim advocacy attorney at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society. He previously served as an assistant public defender in Fredericksburg, an assistant attorney general in the sexually violent predator unit of the Virginia office of the Attorney General, and as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Culpeper. Kalagian received a BA in political science from Virginia Tech and a Juris Doctorate from the Appalachian School of Law, where he graduated cum laude.

Ashland Kentucky native and newly appointed Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Tanner graduated from Yale University in 1992, earning a degree in political science. He then attended the University of Georgia School of Law and upon graduation immediately started working as an assistant district attorney in Athens-Clarke County. He moved to Virginia in 2000, began in private practice in 2001, focusing on the defense of indigent persons charged with criminal offenses. He recently retired from private practice.

Kelly Oufoula Kossi is the office’s new legal administrative secretary. Oufoula Kossi is a graduate of Charlottesville High School and received a BA in criminology with a minor in forensic psychology from George Mason University. Oufoula Kossi, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from the Republic of the Congo and Gabon, brings a diverse background and a wealth of lived insights and experiences into her new role.

Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania made the announcement Tuesday.

