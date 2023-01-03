Menu
news augusta county teen dies from injuries in single vehicle interstate 81 crash
Local

Augusta County: Teen dies from injuries in single-vehicle Interstate 81 crash

Chris Graham
Published:
interstate 81
(© Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

A Manassas teen is dead from injuries in a New Year’s Eve crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

Adelyne R. Barr, 19, died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, according to Virginia State Police.

Barr was driving a 2004 Mazda MPV northbound on I-81 at the 236 mile marker near Weyers Cave at 7:52 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the interstate into the median, where it struck a ditch and then a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

