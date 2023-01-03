Augusta County: Teen dies from injuries in single-vehicle Interstate 81 crash

A Manassas teen is dead from injuries in a New Year’s Eve crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

Adelyne R. Barr, 19, died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, according to Virginia State Police.

Barr was driving a 2004 Mazda MPV northbound on I-81 at the 236 mile marker near Weyers Cave at 7:52 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the interstate into the median, where it struck a ditch and then a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.