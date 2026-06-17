Augusta County: Registered sex offender arrested, charged in child sex case

A Tier 3 sex offender is in custody on charges related to repeated sexual assaults of an Augusta County girl dating back to 2018, when the girl was 9 years old.

Sam Leonard Johnson, 69, of Stuarts Draft, has been a registered sex offender since 2014, according to the online registry maintained by the Virginia State Police.

I can’t find records of the offense or offenses that led to him being required to register as a sex offender.

According to the Virginia State Crime Commission, Tier 3 sex offenders are individuals convicted of the most serious sexual crimes, such as aggravated sexual abuse, kidnapping of a minor, or severe offenses against children, and are subject to a lifetime registration requirement and must verify their information with law enforcement every 90 days.

According to his entry on the VSP registry, Johnson most recently renewed his registration on April 6.

The investigation into the case that has him back behind bars began with a report to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office made on June 1, according to a release from the ACSO.

Johnson has been charged with one count of rape and one count of object sexual penetration.

He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 26.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

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