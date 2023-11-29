Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta County farmers eligible for USDA assistance due to ongoing drought
Climate, Local

Augusta County farmers eligible for USDA assistance due to ongoing drought

Crystal Graham
Published date:
farm sprinkler
(© itsajoop – stock.adobe.com)

Augusta County farmers affected by the drought may be eligible for assistance from the USDA.

Farmers are eligible to apply for Farm Service Agency assistance, including emergency loans, to help mitigate the challenges posed by the ongoing drought.

Livestock producers may qualify for a Livestock Forage Disaster program.

Augusta County was recently designated as a drought disaster area by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Farmers should have up-to-date acreage reports along with additional reporting requirements to qualify for the program.

For more information, visit 70 Dick Huff Lane or call (540) 248-6218.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Radford University campus threatened on social media, appears to be swatting incident
2 Prayers answered: UVA tailback Perris Jones walks out of Louisville rehab center
3 We need rain: Virginia DEQ expands, extends drought watches, warnings
4 Augusta County BOS criminal investigation: Has a special prosecutor been appointed?
5 New Kent County teen found dead in vehicle found on UVA Grounds on Sunday

Latest News

handcuffs police arrest
Local, Police

Albemarle County man faces second-degree murder charge in rehab center death

Chris Graham
virginia deq
Virginia

Town of Pound to evaluate redevelopment potential projects following successful WV model

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Appalachian Voices are working on a revitalization program for a town in Virginia.

israel gaza
Politics, Virginia

Clear guidance requested by Virginia lawmakers for federal workers’ freedom of expression rights

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia federal workers have voiced concerns that they fear censorship for expressing their personal views about the Middle East conflict.

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Police, Virginia

Virginia Beach: Two men arrested in connection with Lineberry Park shooting over drugs

Crystal Graham
fire truck jacket helmet
Local

Harrisonburg to purchase property for new fire station; expected to open in 2025

Crystal Graham
uva football
Football, Sports

UVA Football Mailbag: Recruiting target, VT meltdown, season-ticket holder done

Chris Graham
snow plow
Climate, Virginia

Focus on safety: VDOT prepared for winter weather with $220M budget, equipment, staff

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy