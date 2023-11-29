Augusta County farmers eligible for USDA assistance due to ongoing drought

Augusta County farmers affected by the drought may be eligible for assistance from the USDA.

Farmers are eligible to apply for Farm Service Agency assistance, including emergency loans, to help mitigate the challenges posed by the ongoing drought.

Livestock producers may qualify for a Livestock Forage Disaster program.

Augusta County was recently designated as a drought disaster area by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Farmers should have up-to-date acreage reports along with additional reporting requirements to qualify for the program.

For more information, visit 70 Dick Huff Lane or call (540) 248-6218.