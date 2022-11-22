Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news augusta county black male pedestrian struck killed on i 81 monday night
Local/Virginia

Augusta County: Black male pedestrian struck, killed on I-81 Monday night

Chris Graham
Published:
interstate 81
(© Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is seeking help from the public in its investigation into the death of a Black male pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a shuttle bus Monday night at the 225 mile marker on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

A 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was traveling north on I-81 in the left lane when it encountered a male pedestrian in the travel lane around 11 p.m., according to VSP.

The bus was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Anyone who may have seen a black male pedestrian walking along I-81 around 11 p.m. or has any information about the crash is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email at [email protected].

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

christopher darnell jones

Why did Chris Jones pull the trigger? He was a top student, but troubled young man
Chris Graham
train tracks

The potential impact of railroad strike on holiday travel plans, prices for goods
Crystal Graham

A potential strike by a large group of railroad unions over quality-of-life conditions could make holiday travel plans by rail passengers difficult, said Virginia Tech economist Sudipta Sarangi.

student loan relief

Relief for student loan borrowers on hold; payment pause extended again
Crystal Graham

Student loan borrowers aren't likely to get relief from their debt as planned in this calendar year, thanks in part to a lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states.

google

Mark Warner, again, pushing Google to police misleading ads by anti-abortion clinics
Chris Graham
ben cline

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline to host town hall in Waynesboro next week
Chris Graham
auto racing

Famed racing school relocating to VIRginia International Raceway in Halifax County
Chris Graham
missing person

Alexandria: Police seek missing senior man with cognitive impairment
Chris Graham