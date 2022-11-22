Augusta County: Black male pedestrian struck, killed on I-81 Monday night

Virginia State Police is seeking help from the public in its investigation into the death of a Black male pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a shuttle bus Monday night at the 225 mile marker on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

A 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was traveling north on I-81 in the left lane when it encountered a male pedestrian in the travel lane around 11 p.m., according to VSP.

The bus was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Anyone who may have seen a black male pedestrian walking along I-81 around 11 p.m. or has any information about the crash is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email at [email protected].