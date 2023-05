The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen early Monday morning at his home in Middlebrook.

Kurtis James Wright, 17, was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie jacket and dark-colored sweatpants.

If anyone has any information about Wright, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.