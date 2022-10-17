Nelson County Care Fair aims to connect seniors, caregivers to services

Here to Stay in Wintergreen is planning a Care Fair for senior citizens and caregivers living in Nelson County.

The Nelson County Care Fair is taking place on Nov. 10 from 1-4 p.m. at Rockfish Valley Community Center in Afton.

The goal of the event is to introduce and connect Here to Stay members, Nelson seniors and care providers to a variety of services and products that enrich and preserve a healthy quality of life, according to a news release.

Vendors will be set up to provide information and talk personally to individuals.

The event is free.

Here to Stay is a nonprofit organization with 120 members and 42 volunteers. The organization is dedicated to helping seniors and their caregivers to access services that improve the possibility of aging more safely and happily in their own homes for as long as possible.

For more information, call (434) 737-7829 or visit HeretoStayWTG.org