Missionaries to visit Calvary United Methodist Church

Published Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, 12:00 am

John and Florence Nday, United Methodist missionaries, will be at Calvary United Methodist Church, Stuarts Draft, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, to share their stories of the work and mission of the Cambine Mission, Mozambique, Africa.

He is coordinator of the extensive agricultural work and she is a nurse practitioner in the maternity and children’s health division at Cambine Hospital/Clinic.

Everyone is welcome.

It will be in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. Calvary UMC is located at 2179 Stuarts Draft Highway.

Phone: 540-337-2980.