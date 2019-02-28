Michael Cohen, Trump, and the transfer of power in 2020

What Michael Cohen said yesterday to Congress about his expectations regarding the transfer of power should Donald Trump lose the 2020 election was not so much revelation as confirmation.

First, the quote: “Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear if he loses the election in 2020, that there will never be a peaceful transition of power.”

Trump has been laying that foundation since the summer of 2016: prattling on about #fakenews, the constant harping on the polls, the seeds planted about illegal voting, the nonsense about the deep state.

He wasn’t even president in 2016, but everything he was doing in the walk-up to the ’16 election was about delegitimizing the presumed Hillary Clinton win.

Now that he is POTUS, you can’t assume he’s going to just give it up without trashing what’s left of our representative democracy on the way out.

That’s not at question. What’s at question: how Republicans in Congress respond if and when it happens.

What say you, Mitch McConnell?

Column by Chris Graham

