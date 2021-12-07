Metaverse and Canine cryptos outperform Bitcoin in 2021: Can HUH Token do the same in 2022?

Bitcoin’s dominance is eroding as metaverse and dog-themed tokens gained traction this year. Now another newcomer called HUH Token, which launched on PancakeSwap this week, is looking to replicate their success as it plans on becoming one of the top performers in 2022.

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of active wallet addresses holding Shiba Inu over the last two months. Shiba Inu, Axie Infinity, and Sandbox dominate the list of cryptocurrency’s top performers.

Shiba Inu’s project leader and lead developer Shytoshi Kusama believes that SHIB is the future of gaming.

Shiba Inu’s development team collaborated with AAA games, a well-known developer, to create the Shiba Inu gaming ecosystem. Following the news, the number of Shiba Inu owners surpassed 1 million over the weekend.

The steady increase in the number of dog-themed token holders can be attributed to Shiba Inu’s 270,000 per cent gains since the start of 2021.

Tokens for the metaverse and blockchain-based gaming Axie infinity and The Sandbox have also seen an increase in active users. Since January 2021, Axie Infinity and The Sandbox have generated price increases of 18,500% and 12,500%, respectively.

A new cryptocurrency called HUH Token plans to achieve similar results in 2022, with enhanced features and a focus on long-term growth.

As stated in its White Paper, “HUH Token’s dream is a decentralized metaverse where everyone gains from the data they generate. The data generated by engagement, be it information, opinion, images, sound or another form of self-expression, generated value for the influencers and individuals because all data creates influence, and HUH believe that influence is a currency to be shared for the greater good”.

This concept of “tokenizing” influence is uncharted territory in the cryptocurrency space and has the potential to resonate with the creative and influencer communities. Musicians, artists, and influencers can use this cryptocurrency and its associated social network, “MetHUH,” to monetize their works or “influence” by exchanging HUH Tokens.

HUH Token’s creators assert that they have created the world’s first ‘UTIMEME’ cryptocurrency, which combines the strength of ‘meme’ tokens with the usability of utility tokens.

“Tokenomics will drive rapid growth in the value of the HUH token that will be the basis for transaction and reward across a meaningful social network called ‘MetHUH’ where users’ data ownership is taken seriously from a cryptocurrency first perspective. With the HUH social network, MetHUH, everyone can be rewarded in HUH for exchanges of content and engagement”.

Additionally, the creators of HUH Token have secured $1 million in liquidity for two years to promote stability and long-term holding.

HUH Token also includes a reward distribution smart contract-based service. Holders can receive 10% of the initial deposit of the people they refer.

HUH Token was launched with thunderous force on Monday. With exceptional marketing and an innovative referral program, HUH Token has set its sights on eclipsing the world’s largest meme coins and climbing into the market’s top ten cryptocurrencies by the end of 2022.

Story by Liam Green

