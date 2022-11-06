Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
marketplace open for 2023 enrollment through december 15
News

Marketplace open for 2023 enrollment through December 15

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© Maksym Yemelyanov – stock.adobe.com)

Open enrollment for HealthCare.gov coverage in 2023 began November 1.

“This is the time of year that anyone can enroll in new coverage or make changes to an existing plan on the HealthCare.gov Marketplace, even if they do not qualify for a special enrollment period,” a press release stated.

Open enrollment ends December 15 to enroll in coverage effective January 1, 2023. All Marketplace plans are Qualified Health Plans (QHPs) that cover pre-existing conditions and offer free preventive health services.

The Inflation Reduction Act created enhanced subsidies that are expected to lower the cost of premiums for most consumers, and more financial assistance is available on the Marketplace than ever before.

According to the press release, 4 out of 5 consumers can enroll in plans that cost less than $10 per month. Eligibility income thresholds have increased, so more shoppers, even those with income exceeding 400 percent of the federal poverty level, historically the ceiling for tax credit eligibility, can qualify.

“It’s always a good idea for consumers to check HealthCare.gov during Open Enrollment every year,” Sara Cariano, Senior Health Policy Analyst at the Virginia Poverty Law Center, said in the press release. “Prices and plan details change, so instead of automatically renewing we really encourage current enrollees to shop around and make sure they’re choosing the best option for themselves right now. Individuals who weren’t eligible or couldn’t find low-cost coverage in the past may also find that they do qualify in 2023.”

The IRS fixed the “family glitch” so the landscape has also changed by creating access to financial help for families who were previously excluded. Working families who did not have an affordable employer-based offer of family coverage yet were also ineligible for Marketplace tax credits due to a technical error, but are now eligible for low-cost coverage options in 2023.

Enroll Virginia, a nonprofit, nonpartisan initiative of the Virginia Poverty Law Center, provides free and unbiased help with health coverage options through the HealthCare.gov Marketplace, Medicaid and FAMIS. Consumers can contact Enroll Virginia’s staff to learn more about their insurance options and get help enrolling by calling 1-888-392-5132. They can also find local assisters and make in-person and virtual appointments using Enroll Virginia’s online locator tool.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony elliott

The Big Three were MIA on Saturday: That wasn’t what it looked like, was it?
Chris Graham
liberty

Liberty Football: #23 Flames hold off furious late rally, defeat Arkansas, 21-19
Chris Graham

Liberty’s one loss this season came on a failed two-point play with a minute to go at Wake Forest. Saturday at Arkansas, the 23rd-ranked Flames got a stop on a Razorbacks’ two-point try to preserve a 21-19 win.

uva football entrance

Rudzinski, Elliott not on the same page on the two kneeldown penalties
Chris Graham

The UVA defense picked up two conduct penalties with North Carolina in victory formation, and head coach Tony Elliott and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski aren’t on the same page about what we all saw there.

vmi

VMI Football: Keydets hang tough, but #10 Samford takes control late, wins, 34-15
Chris Graham
odu football

ODU Football: Monarchs punchless in dropping third in a row, 12-0, to Marshall
Chris Graham
virginia tech brent pry

Georgia Tech rallies late, defeats Virginia Tech, 28-27: Sixth straight loss for the Hokies
Roger Gonzalez
tony elliott

Tony Elliott blundered his team out of timeouts in another close UVA loss
Chris Graham