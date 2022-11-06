marketplace open for 2023 enrollment through december 15

Open enrollment for HealthCare.gov coverage in 2023 began November 1.

“This is the time of year that anyone can enroll in new coverage or make changes to an existing plan on the HealthCare.gov Marketplace, even if they do not qualify for a special enrollment period,” a press release stated.

Open enrollment ends December 15 to enroll in coverage effective January 1, 2023. All Marketplace plans are Qualified Health Plans (QHPs) that cover pre-existing conditions and offer free preventive health services.

The Inflation Reduction Act created enhanced subsidies that are expected to lower the cost of premiums for most consumers, and more financial assistance is available on the Marketplace than ever before.

According to the press release, 4 out of 5 consumers can enroll in plans that cost less than $10 per month. Eligibility income thresholds have increased, so more shoppers, even those with income exceeding 400 percent of the federal poverty level, historically the ceiling for tax credit eligibility, can qualify.

“It’s always a good idea for consumers to check HealthCare.gov during Open Enrollment every year,” Sara Cariano, Senior Health Policy Analyst at the Virginia Poverty Law Center, said in the press release. “Prices and plan details change, so instead of automatically renewing we really encourage current enrollees to shop around and make sure they’re choosing the best option for themselves right now. Individuals who weren’t eligible or couldn’t find low-cost coverage in the past may also find that they do qualify in 2023.”

The IRS fixed the “family glitch” so the landscape has also changed by creating access to financial help for families who were previously excluded. Working families who did not have an affordable employer-based offer of family coverage yet were also ineligible for Marketplace tax credits due to a technical error, but are now eligible for low-cost coverage options in 2023.

Enroll Virginia, a nonprofit, nonpartisan initiative of the Virginia Poverty Law Center, provides free and unbiased help with health coverage options through the HealthCare.gov Marketplace, Medicaid and FAMIS. Consumers can contact Enroll Virginia’s staff to learn more about their insurance options and get help enrolling by calling 1-888-392-5132. They can also find local assisters and make in-person and virtual appointments using Enroll Virginia’s online locator tool.