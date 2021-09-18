Madeleine Albright to present endowed lecture at Bridgewater College

Dr. Madeleine Albright, a professor, author, diplomat and businesswoman who served as Secretary of State of the United States, will present an endowed lecture on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. in Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.

The event, In Conversation with Madeleine Albright, is free and open to the public. Doors open at 7 p.m. The format for the event is a moderated conversation on stage with Bridgewater College President Dr. David Bushman.

In keeping with guidance from the CDC, Bridgewater College requires that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, properly wear face masks when indoors in public areas of campus.

Albright was named the first female Secretary of State in 1997 and became, at that time, the highest-ranking woman in the history of the U.S. government. As Secretary of State, Albright reinforced America’s alliances, advocated for democracy and human rights, and promoted American trade, business, labor and environmental standards abroad.

From 1993 to 1997, Albright served as the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations and was a member of the President’s Cabinet. From 1989 to 1992, she served as President of the Center for National Policy. Prior to that, she was a member of President Jimmy Carter’s National Security Council and White House staff, as well as having served as Chief Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Edmund S. Muskie.

Albright received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, from President Barack Obama on May 29, 2012.

“Over the course of her extraordinary life in public service, Dr. Albright has occupied multiple positions of influence, most notably as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and U.S. Secretary of State during the Clinton Administration,” said Robert Andersen, Director of Bridgewater College’s Kline-Bowman Institute for Creative Peacebuilding. “Her profound political and diplomatic experiences have laid the groundwork for what I anticipate will be an enlightening conversation on the prospects for peace and democracy in the contemporary global community.”

Now based in Washington, D.C., Albright is a Professor in the Practice of Diplomacy at the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. She is Chair of Albright Stonebridge Group, a global strategy firm, and Chair of Albright Capital Management LLC, an investment advisory firm focused on emerging markets. Albright also chairs the National Democratic Institute, serves as the president of the Truman Scholarship Foundation and is honorary co-chair of the World Refugee Council.

A seven-time New York Times bestselling author, Albright’s most recent book, Hell and Other Destinations, was published in April 2020. Her other books include her autobiography, Madam Secretary: A Memoir (2003), The Mighty and the Almighty: Reflection on America, God, and World Affairs (2006), Memo to the President: How We Can Restore America’s Reputation and Leadership (2008), Read My Pins: Stories from a Diplomat’s Jewel Box (2009), Prague Winter: A Personal Story of Remembrance and War, 1937-1948 (2012) and Fascism: A Warning (2018).

Albright received a B.A. with honors from Wellesley College in Wellesley, Mass., and master’s and doctoral degrees from Columbia University’s Department of Public Law and Government, as well as a certificate from its Russian Institute.

“Madeleine Albright has a compelling personal story—consider her journey from a refugee and immigrant to becoming the first female Secretary of State. She broke barriers that opened the doors for women to achieve success at the highest levels of government. I’m looking forward to her stories about being resilient in the face of obstacles,” said Jennifer Babcock, Director of Endowed Lectures at Bridgewater College.

