Lost Boy Cider to renovate vacant warehouse, open Alexandria’s first Virginia Farm Winery-licensed production facility

Lost Boy Cider will invest more than $668,000 to renovate a nearly 6,000-square-foot warehouse space for a new hard cider production facility and tasting room.

The company will produce a variety of traditional and innovative hard ciders, sourcing 100 percent of its apples from Virginia. With several apple trees on site, Lost Boy Cider will become the City’s first Virginia Farm Winery-licensed production facility, creating an exciting new amenity for residents and tourists seeking an authentic Virginia craft beverage experience.

“The arrival of Lost Boy Cider in the City of Alexandria will help strengthen Virginia’s reputation as a top destination for artisanal cider and build on the tremendous growth and momentum of our craft beverage industry,” said Governor Northam. “This investment from Lost Boy Cider, and their commitment to sourcing the Virginia’s apples that make ciders so distinctive, is a reflection of the economic impact that our agricultural and tourism sectors can have in cities as well as rural parts of the Commonwealth.”

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the close ties between Virginia’s urban and rural regions made possible by our strong agricultural industry,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am excited to partner with the City of Alexandria through the AFID program to help Lost Boy Cider establish a new market for Virginia apples and create a tangible, tasteable connection to Virginia agriculture in the heart of Northern Virginia.”

“My wife Katie and I have spent nearly three years preparing for this project launch,” said Tristan Wright, Founder of Lost Boy Cider. “It has been incredibly rewarding to have the support of the community, the City of Alexandria, and the State of Virginia. We have developed an exclusive blend of Virginia orchard-based apple juice with local cultivators and plan to apply the funding we received through the AFID program towards building stronger relationships with Virginia-based growers. As stewards of a long-standing Virginia tradition of hard cider, we cannot thank the City and State enough for their support. Wassail!!!”

The Commonwealth is partnering with the City of Alexandria and the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership on this project through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS). Governor Northam approved a $30,000 grant from the AFID Fund to secure the project for Virginia, which the City of Alexandria will match with local funds.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lost Boy Cider to Alexandria, and we are pleased to work with the Commonwealth of Virginia to support another innovative entrepreneur,” said Mayor Justin Wilson. “Lost Boy is a delicious addition to the incredible variety of food and beverage businesses that help Alexandria’s economy thrive. We look forward to helping Lost Boy grow and prosper in Alexandria.”

“We are so excited to be able to officially welcome Lost Boy Cider to our growing brewing community here in Alexandria,” said Stephanie Landrum, President and CEO of the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership. “The AEDP team has been working with the cidery founder and the Commonwealth for almost a year to facilitate the successful application for this AFID Program grant that will help bring this entrepreneur’s dream to reality. Lost Boy Cider joins a strong community of small and locally-owned businesses in Alexandria, and will be a great addition to the Carlyle neighborhood.”

“I am very pleased that Lost Boy Cider has chosen to set down their roots among the vibrant community of small businesses that call Alexandria and the 30th Senate District home,” said Senator Adam Ebbin. “Their arrival demonstrates the value in cultivating entrepreneurship through strategic partnerships at the state and local level to bring to bear the best Virginia has to offer.”

“Like most Alexandrians, I revere the history of our 270-year-old city,” said Delegate Mark Levine. “So it’s thrilling to know that cider made from 100 percent Virginia apples will once again be made right here, just as prominent Alexandrians like George Washington produced three centuries ago and drank in our taverns. I’m confident this productive partnership among the Commonwealth, the City, and Lost Boy Cider will boost Alexandria’s already substantial flair for both history and fine restaurants, improve the growing Carlyle neighborhood, and give tourists and locals yet one more reason to visit and love our city.”

